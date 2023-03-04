Attleboro church offers lobster lunch
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., is offering a lobster take-out lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Order by noon Wednesday at 508-222-1759 and leave a message, or email cumc15.events@gmail.com. Group orders can be delivered to businesses, schools, and professional offices until 12:30 p.m.
Plainville church offers chicken pot pie dinner
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is offering a chicken pot pie to-go supper Saturday, March 11.
Pick up between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. curbside in the church parking lot. Cost is $14 payable at time of pickup.
Must pre-order by Thursday at 508-695-9587 or email lainvilleumc@verizon.net.
North Attleboro church to host yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Items for sale will include holiday decorations, tables, dishes, games, some Xbox 360, books, puzzles, collectibles, gardening pots, art work, frames, and toys.
CPR course offered at Candleberry Chapel
ATTLEBORO — Candleberry Chapel at 381 South Main St., has announced the formation of the Men’s Ministry group.
They will meet monthly for fellowship and activity gatherings.
At 10 a.m. on March 18, the group will host a Learn Lifesaving Skills, a certified CPR training program, at the South Attleboro Fire Station, 1476 West St. (Route 123).
Call Minister Chuck PetitBon at 401-243-7350 for fees, availability, and any further information.