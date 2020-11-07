St. Mary’s School fundraiser brings in $30,000
MANSFIELD — The School Parent Association at St. Mary’s Catholic School recently hosted its third annual Boosterthon Fun Run Fundraising Event.
This year the event was held outside with three different tracks for classes to run on separately, keeping to social distancing guidelines. Fourth graders won a contest to “Silly String” the school principal, Matthew Bourque.
This event raised over $30,000 for the school. Each student collected pledges for every completed lap. SPA uses all funds raised to support programming and initiatives for students, staff, and families, including community service and social events.
“It was amazing to see the joy on the kids’ faces as they participated in the Fun Run,” said Kerri Handren, co-president of SPA. “I’m glad we were able to hold this event and give them some normalcy during this time.”
Saint Mary’s celebrates Holyween
MANSFIELD — Students at Saint Mary’s Catholic School recently celebrated Holyween, a tradition of celebrating the Communion of Saints and the ways in which students can look to the Saints for examples of heroic virtue.
Students learned about particular saints for a project and Oct. 30 some students attended school dressed as their saint.
Second graders listened to their classmates share facts and stories about their saints. Student Chloe Simon presented her report as St. Edith Stein, Louis Oliveria showed off his key to the kingdom as St. Peter, and Julia McQuaid dressed as St. Julia holding a palm branch (a symbol of martyrdom).
Plainville church to host supper
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is hosting its monthly Saturday To-Go Supper Nov. 14.
Homemade clam cakes and chowder with dessert. Cost $12. Pickup at which time cash or check payment due is between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. from the parking lot. Must pre-order at 508-699-7168 or email plainvilleumc@verizon.net before Thursday, Nov. 12 at noon.
Recycle at Foxboro church
FOXBORO — Area town residents are welcome to participate in an Electronic, Appliance and Bicycle Recycle Day today at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, 116 South St. The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is a nominal cost to drop off most items, and cash and personal checks are accepted. There will be no charge for bikes, keyboards, car batteries, cables, wire and cell phones.
Bikes can be picked up if you can’t get them to collection day.
RI church hosts bazaar, food fair
PAWTUCKET — St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church is hosting their 40th Annual Bazaar/ Food Fair today and Sunday at their Saint Mary Parish Center, One St. Mary Way off Roosevelt Avenue. The times are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The food menu is to go, with online orders available. Frozen authentic Middle Eastern cuisine or heat and serve takeout. Pre-order at www.stmarypawtucket.org for curbside pickup or order in person day of. For more info, call the church at 401-726-1202.
