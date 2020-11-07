St. Anastasia Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor Society) of St. Gregory the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church in Mansfield, hosted a school supply drive benefiting Mansfield public schools. Given the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the schools needed school supplies that would support remote learning and an at home arts program. The parishioners at St. Gregory donated everything from earbuds, flash drives and art supplies to backpacks, notebooks, calculators, and pens and pencils. Shown above is Philoptochos Chapter president Yvette Politis-Cromack presenting Assistant Superintendent Michael Connolly with donations.