Peace event planned for Columbus Day holiday
FALL RIVER — Members of the Fall River Diocese are invited to join Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha in the annual Procession and Mass for Peace on Monday, the Columbus Day holiday.
Participants in the procession should meet no later than 5:30 p.m. in the area of St. Anne Church, across from Kennedy Park on South Main Street, to march approximately one-half mile to St. Mary’s Cathedral. The procession will begin at 6 p.m. Marchers will carry candles, recite the rosary and sing Marian hymns in various languages.
At 7 p.m., Bishop da Cunha will celebrate the Mass for Peace at St. Mary’s Cathedral, located at the corner of Second and Spring streets. The bishop will be homilist at the liturgy.
The Mass for Peace will last about one to one and one-half hours, with the entire ceremony concluding around 8:30 p.m.
Those who are disabled or handicapped should proceed directly to St. Mary’s Cathedral, where a special area will be designated for them.
The Columbus Day Procession and Mass for Peace is a long tradition in the Fall River Diocese. It was first held in 1975 especially to pray for peace in Portugal, but its emphasis has since broadened to include peace and justice worldwide.
North church rummage sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church will hold its annual three-day Fall Rummage Sale, beginning Thursday, Oct. 17, in Fellowship Hall at 115 Commonwealth Ave. at the corner of Towne Street in Attleboro Falls.
Times are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
The sale will feature gently worn fall and winter women’s, men’s and children’s clothes, along with shoes, pocketbooks and accessories. There will also be a wide assortment of kitchen wares, toys, books, seasonal decorations, knickknacks, and yard sale treasures.
Donations are accepted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 14 to 16 in the Fellowship Hall. No large appliances, bikes, car seats, computers, printers, TVs, furniture, stuffed animals, microwave ovens or strollers.
