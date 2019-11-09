Questions about faith? Share a pint with a priest
FOXBORO — St. Mary’s Church will be hosting a special event called Pints with the Priests at Napper Tandy’s in Walpole on from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday. Drop in for a casual evening of questions and answers about faith and culture in these modern times.
See www.stmarysfoxboro.org for more information.
North Attleboro church gets in the holiday mood
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church will celebrate “Christmas on the Common” from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall.
On Friday Night the Baptist Canteen will serve chowder, chili, and pulled pork sandwiches for eat-in or take-out, and Saturday’s lunch will add sandwiches. Desserts and beverages will be available both days.
Look for the bakery, the cookie corner, knitted items, novelties, old Life magazines, antiques and collectibles, handmade crafts, jewelry treasures and bargains in Grandpa’s attic. Also, a silent auction and raffle drawings.
The church is at 75 Park St.
Head to Rehoboth for a last taste of summer
REHOBOTH — An all-you-can eat clam boil fundraiser is being held by Seekonk Congregational Church on Friday at the Seekonk Rod & Gun Club, 61 Read St.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7.
Cost for the clam boil, which will include all the fixings, is $30 per person.
For tickets, call the church office at 508-336-9355 or email: seekonkucc@gmail.com.
Get a jumpstart on Christmas at Pawtucket church
PAWTUCKET — Park Place Church is holding its Christmas on the Hill today, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is billed as the second oldest Christmas fair in Rhode Island and will feature a gift table, fudge table, baked goods, jewelry table and Mimi’s Attic.
Santa Claus will be visiting from 10 a.m. to noon for pictures. Bring your own camera. There will also be kids’ activities and a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The church is at at 71 Park Place.
Pasta is on the menu at Lincoln church
LINCOLN, R.I. — A pasta supper is taking place at 5 p.m. today at Christ Church in Lonsdale Parish Hall, 1643 Lonsdale Ave. Adults $10, children 4 to 10, $5. Tickets available from the thrift shop, parish office, and at church services. More info: 401-725-1920.
Also, the church is holding a bazaar from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday with raffle drawings at 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be holiday gifts, penny social, snack bar, vendors/crafters, bake shop, sweet shop, kids corner and more.
North Attleboro church planning rummage sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church is planning a fall/winter rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Items will include: hand-knitted items, ladies’ clothing, handbags, end of summer items, jewelry, small housewares, nick-nacks, baked goods and more.
The church is at 32 Broad St.
Women’s chorus to perform at Pawtucket church
PAWTUCKET — The Harmony Heritage women’s chorus, a Southern New England chapter of Harmony, an international organization of female a capella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, will perform “Harvest of Harmony” at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place.
Featured guests will be New Q, 2019 Area 2 Quartet Champions, and the Mansion Vocal Band men’s quartet, as well as chapter quartets Affinity and Foursythia. Refreshments will be served and a 50/50 raffle will take place at the end of the evening
Tickets are available at the door or by calling 401-258-3386.
