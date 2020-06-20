BBQ take-out at city church
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church will ost it's monthly Take-Out Dinner today.
A barbecue chicken dinner includes potato salad, tossed salad, baked beans and freshly baked dessert.
Cost is $10 adults and kids under 10 $5. Dinner will be ready “to-go” at 5:30 p.m. at the church at 15 Sanford St. across from the Attleboro YMCA.
Call 508-222-1759 or email centumch@verizon.net by 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20 to place your order.
Franklin church livestreaming service
FRANKLIN -- The First Universalist Society in Franklin is livestreaming its weekly worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Zoom and Facebook Live.
For more information on Unitarian Universalism, the congregation, and to join in worship, visit the church website, fusf.org.
