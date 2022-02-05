Family Feast at North Church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church at 115 Commonwealth Ave. invites the public to its monthly Family Feast Friday, Feb. 11.
The dinner features a homemade BBQ pulled pork sandwich. Cost is $10. RSVP by noon Tuesday at 508-699-7700 or email centralucc@verizon.net.
Get take away in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is offering a to-go supper on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Baked ham with mac-n-cheese, and dessert. Cost is $12. Pickup is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Pre-order at 508-699-7168 by noon on Thursday.