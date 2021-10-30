North church hosts Halloween event
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Enjoy Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, in front of the First Baptist Church on the Baptist Common at 75 Park St.
Hot dogs will be available, weather permitting. In case of severe weather, the event will be postponed to Sunday.
Plainville church Country Fair turns 100
PLAINVILLE — Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. invites the public Friday, Nov. 5, to its annual Country Fair. The fair has been held for 100 years.
The fair, which will run from noon to 7 p.m., will feature a silent auction, snack bar, antiques and collectibles, jewelry, a bake table, fudge, jellies, chili, handmade gifts, books and more.
City church offers clothes giveaway
ATTLEBORO — The Good News Bible Chapel at 235 West St. will be having a free clothes giveaway at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Clean, slightly used, and new clothes of all types, male and female, boys and girls, toddlers and infants will be available.
The free clothing mission is on the last Saturday of every month, and donations are gratefully accepted.
Attleboro thrift shop accepting items
ATTLEBORO — Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and is accepting donations of gently used and clean fall and winter men’s and women’s clothing. Email murraythiftshop@icloud.com for more information.
