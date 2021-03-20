Take-out dinner from Attleboro church
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is offering a St. Patrick’s Day take-out dinner Saturday.
Pickup at 5:30 p.m. at the church. The dinner will feature corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, vegetables, soda bread and a homemade dessert.
Tickets are $12 adult and $6 kids 10 and under. All proceeds support the church and its ministry and outreach. Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to place your order.
Easter hams sought for those in need
PAWTUCKET — The Little Sisters of the Poor is asking for donations for their annual Easter Ham & Candy Drop. Donations may be dropped off at at Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St.
The hams will be prepared for Easter Sunday dinner and for resident meals throughout the year. Easter candy is also appreciated.
Social distancing protocols will be in place to accept donations. For more information or to make special delivery arrangements, call 401-723-4314.
