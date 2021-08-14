North Attleboro church resumes in-person services
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is resuming in-person worship services beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.
All people vaccinated or unvaccinated must wear a mask while in the church building.
Jehovah’s Witness Worldwide Virtual Convention goes on
Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including many from Attleboro, Foxboro and surrounding towns, are expected to continue attending a Worldwide Virtual Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses this weekend and next weekend. The public is also invited to take part.
The global event is expected to attract some 20 million people from all over the world and will be delivered in more than 500 languages.
The organization opted for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year because of the pandemic and the program has the theme, “Powerful by Faith” as faith and hope continue to be tested by the crisis. Motivational speakers are featured, and this weekend focuses on women of strong faith in the Bible and modern times.
All are invited to attend the free event by going to www.jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms such as ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others.
Greek Festival at Pawtucket church
PAWTUCKET — The 94th Annual Greek Festival is returning next weekend to Assumption Greek Church.
The festival, which features food, music, and dance, is scheduled to run, rain or shine, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. There is no admission charge.
The church is located at 97 Walcott St., and there will be free parking with shuttle service across from Pawtucket City Hall.
For more information, visit www.greekfestivalRI.com.
