North Attleboro church offers dinner
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church at 104 North Washington St. has a spaghetti and meatball dinner Saturday, May 1.
The meal include sausage, salad, bread and dessert. Pickup time is between 5 and 6:30 pm. Use the driveway between the church and Richards Memorial Library to pay for and pickup between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Dinner reservations must be made by noon Saturday: www.gracechurchna.org/spaghettisupper2021 or call 508-695-5471.
Webinar on life of Jesus Christ
SHARON — First Church of Christ, Scientist, is offering a Zoom program on Jesus Christ’s life.
Patricia Woodard is presenting “Never too late to experience freedom” at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 29, about the practicality in today’s world of Jesus’ life and works as recorded in the Bible and discussed in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy.
To join the webinar, use the following link: www.zoom.us/j/84438949309 or call 346-248-7799 then enter 844 3894 9309#.
