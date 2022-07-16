North’s Grace Church to host lobster luncheon
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church at 104 North Washington St. is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich luncheon Friday, July 22.
Each luncheon includes chips and desert. Lobster is $18 and chicken salad is $13, cash. Pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. July 22.
Place order by Wednesday at www.gracechurchna.org or call 508-369-2464.
It’s Christmas in July at Transfiguration of the Lord
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Christmas In July Fair is being held Friday at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley St. in Attleboro Falls.
Fair hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There will be clam cakes/chowder Friday night and Saturday. Also, crafts, sewing, ice cream sundaes, bakery, books, a festival of trees, What Not Shop, 50-50 raffle, basket raffle, silent auction, wine wheel and dunk tank featuring Rev. Rodney.
Cumberland church accepting clothing donations
CUMBERLAND — Area residents can bring used clothing to Four Corners Community Chapel at 200 Angell Road.
The chapel is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a clothing drop-off shed.
St. Pauly Textile partners with a network of businesses and organizations to distribute donated items in the U.S. and worldwide. Four Corners also receives funding for donated clothing for community needs.
Accepted items: clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases, and stuffed animals.