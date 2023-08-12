Temple hosting open house Sunday
CANTON — Temple Beth David of the South Shore is hosting its annual open house barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday
The free event at the temple at 1060 Randolph St. will be held rain or shine.
There will be family activities, including music, games and s’mores for dessert. A llimited amount of vegan and kosher food will be available.
RSVP at openhouse@templebethdavid.com.
Summer services at Franklin church
FRANKLIN — The First Universalist Society in Franklin is holding summer worship services. The series runs through Aug. 27. Services begin at 10 a.m. at 262 Chestnut St.