Diocese to televise Easter Mass
FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River’s Television Mass will expand to a full hour and air at a special time this Easter Sunday.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will celebrate the Mass from noon to 1 p.m. on WLNE-TV, Channel 6.
It will be a delayed broadcast of the 10:30 a.m. Easter Mass in the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption in Fall River.
City church offers take-out dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., will be hosting a pulled pork take-out dinner Saturday.
Adults $12 and kids under 10 $6. All meals ready to go by 5:30 p.m. To order, call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
All proceeds help to support the church.
Attleboro church collecting
items
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church is collecting donations for its Spring Fair on May 14 (rain date May 21).
Donations of gently used furniture, housewares, men’s and women’s clothing, potted annuals or perennials, and gently used garden/hand/and non-power tools are sought.
Donations may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 8 to 12; or 6 to 8 p.m. May 12.