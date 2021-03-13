Thrift shop no longer accepting winter clothing donations
ATTLEBORO — The Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. will no longer be accepting fall and winter clothing donations.
It continues to accept housewares, small electrics in clean and working condition, dish sets and crockery that are not chipped or broken, small giftware, linens (mark with size), jewelry, books, picture frames, artwork, and puzzles.
Not accepted are furniture, computers or computer accessories, televisions, sports equipment, stuffed animals, or toys.
Donations can be brought to the Thrift Shop during its open hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, or by emailing murraythiftshop@icloud.com to arrange another time.
Diocese sets conference
FALL RIVER — The annual Fall River Diocesan Women and Men’s Conference, sponsored each March as an opportunity for Lenten renewal, will be offered this year in a virtual format from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 20.
Using video teleconferencing technology, parishioners from across the Diocese will be able to take part in a program of presentations, prayer, music, and Mass as a way to help prepare themselves spiritually for Easter.
Christian music singer/composer and inspirational speaker ValLimar Jansen will be the featured presenter, and there will be a question-and-answer session with Bishop Edgar da Cunha, an opportunity for interaction/conversation in a breakout session, time for group prayer and personal reflection, and 4 p.m. closing Mass.
Register for the free conference over ZOOM at fallriverdiocese.org.
The event including an opening Mass Friday will also be livestreamed on the Fall River Diocesan Facebook page.
