LaSalette hosts Mass for veterans
ATTLEBORO — LaSalette Shrine will pay tribute to military heroes who gave the greatest sacrifice during a special Mass at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Mass will also honor Gold Star families, Blue Star families, veterans and current military. Photos of military members brought by loved ones or friends will be blessed at the Mass.
Military members or family members who would like to take part in the procession and Mass, contact Teddy deCaro, teddydecaro@gmail.com.
Attleboro church has lobster lunch
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., is offering a lobster take-out lunch from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 2. Cost is $12.95.
Order by noon Tuesday at 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com. Group orders can be delivered to businesses, schools, and professional offices until 1 p.m.
North church hosts recycling day
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church at 109 Commonwealth Ave., is holding an electronics recycling day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, rain or shine.
Unused, broken and unwanted electronic and metal items can be dropped off for various fees. Email centralucc@verizon.net to get list of costs for items.