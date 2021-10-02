FALL RIVER — While the pandemic precluded the Red Mass from taking place last year, the annual fall celebration will return to the Fall River Diocese this year.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will celebrate the Mass at 4 p.m., Saturday, in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River.
A long-standing tradition, the Red Mass is offered to ask for God’s guidance and strength on those who work to promote justice in the legal system.
Judges, lawyers, and others working in the justice system throughout Southeastern Massachusetts are invited to attend, and the St. Thomas More Awards will be presented by Bishop da Cunha to members of the area legal community in recognition of their dedicated service.
The Mass is open to all, but a reception and dinner will follow for which a ticket is required.
For more information, contact Red Mass planning committee chairperson Michael J. Harrington at 508-994-5900 or by email at harringtonpc@aol.com.
North church holds craft fair
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is holding an outdoor fall craft fair and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be fall decorations, Christmas items, kitchen essentials, and accessories.
All proceeds go to the church’s general fund for its missions and maintenance.
Fall festival at Foxboro church
FOXBORO — A fall festival is on tap from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Grace Chapel, 115 Mechanic St.
The church is partnering with the Hockomock YMCA, Walnut Hill Farm, Sweet16 Ice Cream Truck, and Foxboro recreation, police, and fire departments to put on the event that will feature games, a photo booth, snacks, a bounce house, farm animals, raffle prizes, visits from the local first responders and more.
Register and get more info at www.grace.org/foxboro.
Rosary Festival on tap in Easton
EASTON — The Museum of Family Prayer in North Easton will hold an October Rosary Festival at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8.
The celebration of faith and family will be led by Holy Cross priests and will include a candlelight procession.
For more information, contact Robyn Kenney of Holy Cross Family Ministries at 617-999-3638 or rkenney@hcfm.org.
Norwood church celebrating world communion
NORWOOD — World Communion Sunday will be celebrated at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) at the corner of Route 1A and Winter Street at 10 a.m., Sunday.
An ecumenical celebration that began in 1936, World Communion Sunday provides an annual opportunity to experience unity with Christian churches of varied cultures across the globe through a shared day of communion.
The regular Sunday morning worship service is at 10 a.m. Children older than kindergarten age are invited to share in the World Communion Liturgy and Sacrament. Younger children will have Sunday school classes during the service.
For more information, visit http://firstcongregational-norwood.com or call the church office at 781-762-3320.
