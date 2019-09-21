Yard and craft sale at North church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church in Attleboro Falls will host a yard and craft sale on its lawn from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Food and beverages will be available. The church is at 115 Commonwealth Ave.
Oldtown Church to host supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro will host a pot roast supper at 6 o’clock tonight.
Cost is $13 for adults, and $4 for children. One dollar of each adult meal will go to the church’s “Food Forward” mission to help feed those in need in the area. Call Ed at 508-212-4774 for reservations. Take-out is available. Oldtown Church is at 675 Old Post Road.
KOC breakfast in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Knights of Columbus Council No. 14027 will hold a pancake and eggs breakfast Sunday in St. Martha’s parish hall after the 8 a.m. Mass.
Those parishioners who attend the 10 a.m. Mass are invited to attend before Mass. All other attendees should arrive to be seated by 9:15. A $5 donation ($10 per family) is suggested.
Healing service with Father Pat
ATTLEBORO — Rev. Andre Patenaude, better known as Father Pat of LaSalette Shrine, will be conducting a healing service at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Pleasant Street, West Warwick, R.I., at 7 p.m., Tuesday. For more information, call 401-821-8042.
North church hosts fall fair
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Catholic Community of North Attleboro Fall Festival is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Church, 105 Stanley St. The fair continues Saturday, Sept. 28.
There will be a variety of activities, food and raffles/silent auction. There also will be a crafters corner, book room, baked goods, and religious articles booths.
Attleboro church to host supper
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is holding a family supper night, a roasted pork dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Adults $10. Kids $5. Call 508-222-1759 or email centumc@verizon.net to make reservation.
Museum of prayer opens in Easton
EASTON — The Holy Cross Family Ministries Museum of Family Prayer has opened at 518 Washington St. in North Easton. Admission is free. The museum is open from open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.