Local churches hosting suppers
The First Congregational Church UCC at 675 Old Post Road in North Attleboro has scheduled its first church supper since pandemic Saturday.
Pickup of the take-out turkey dinner will be between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
To order, call or text Ed at 508-212-4774 or visit https://oldtownucc.org.
The Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St., Attleboro, is holding their monthly “take-out” dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Dinner is eggplant or chicken Parmesan. Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.