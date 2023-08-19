NA church offers lobster lunch
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church at 104 North Washington St. is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
Orders must be in by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at https://www.gracechurchna.org/lobster-luncheon or contact the church at 508-369-2464.
Franklin church cookout planned
FRANKLIN — A free community cookout is taking place Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Franklin United Methodist Church.
The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. outside at the church at 82 West Central St. Rain will cancel.