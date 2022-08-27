Zion Church to hold blessing of children
NORTH ATTLEBORO — An in-person prayer for children before they return to school is slated for this weekend at the John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church at 32 Broad St.
A “Blessing the Children” is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, on the church lawn.
Parents are invited to bring their children to receive a blessing for their safety, health and protection during the year.
Those of any faith or no faith are welcome, as well as children not old enough to attend school, even babies.