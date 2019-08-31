Summer schedule ends in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — The Original Congregational Church of Wrentham downtown announces its fall schedule.
Services return to the sanctuary at 10 a.m., Sunday, and include both organ and baby grand piano music. The choir returns weekly Sept. 8. The first Bell Choir performance will be Oct. 6. A coffee hour follows each service.
Greek Orthodox church offers toursMANSFIELD — St. Gregory’s Church at 1007 West St. is holding an open house from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8.
There will be tours and food.
The Greek Orthodox church pulls its congregation from about 35 towns and cities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Thrift shop opens at Pawtucket church
PAWTUCKET — Park Place Church Thrift Shop at 71 Park Place is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, through Sept. 28.
Fill a $5 bag with clothing for men, women and children, including shoes, pocketbooks, hats, etc. Jewelry is not included in this sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.