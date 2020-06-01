ATTLEBORO -- Repairs on the public safety radio system damaged by a recent storm are underway, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The radio tower on Ides Hill was struck by lightning during the storm, which damaged the receiver and fiberoptic lines, he said.
The system is operating at about 40 percent, making it difficult to hear transmissions far away from the tower, the chief said.
Some calls have to be relayed and others have static because of the damage.
Heagney thanked Mayor Paul Heroux and the city council for approving $59,000 in emergency funds to pay for the repairs.
