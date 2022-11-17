MANSFIELD -- Police are warning drivers to prepare for delays on Route 106 because of road work starting Monday night under the train track overpass.
The highway department is expected to start milling work on the busy road at 8 p.m. and finish by 5 a.m., before the start of the commuter rush.
The road will remain open but police say drivers should expect delays.
The work will be done on a stretch of the road between North Main Street and Highland and Winthrop avenues.
Paving work will be done at a later date.