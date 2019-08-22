SEEKONK -- Police are warning motorists about road construction on Newman Avenue (Route 152) in the north end of town.
The town Department of Public Works is resurfacing a one-mile stretch on Newman Avenue, from Lowell Street to Brook Street, and the length of Brook Street from Newman Avenue to the Pawtucket line.
Milling operations have started and will continue Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During the project, police will be detouring northbound traffic on Newman Avenue to Brown Avenue to Pine Street and left towards Central Avenue.
Paving operations are expected to begin on Monday. It is anticipated the work will be completed by 6 a.m. Friday. Work times for paving will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
