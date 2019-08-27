Roadwork is planned starting overnight Tuesday on Route 140 in Foxboro and Mansfield that is expected to last about two months.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced it will be conducting milling and paving operations on Route 140 between the Interstate 495 Interchange in Mansfield and Walnut Street in Foxboro.
The work is expected to take 60 days and will be conducted during overnight hours Mondays through Fridays, from 8 p.m. until the next day at 5 a.m.
Lane closures are anticipated while the work is being performed, however, two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Traffic management will consist of standard temporary traffic controls and will utilize police details.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency situation.
For more information on traffic conditions, drivers are encouraged to: Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions. Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
Also, download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions.
