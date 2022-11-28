Roadwork on I-495 in Norton
NORTON -- MassDOT is conducting overnight bridge maintenance work on the North Washington Street Bridge located over I-495 northbound and southbound.
The work was scheduled to begin Monday, and will continue for about three weeks, Sunday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The work will require lane closures on I-495 northbound and southbound. Work is scheduled to first begin northbound. A minimum of one travel lane will be maintained at all times in each direction.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Learn about Mansfield town meeting articles
MANSFIELD -- Town Manager Kevin Dumas is hosting a virtual session at 4:30 p.m. Monday to present information about Thursday's special town meeting.
Register at www.mansfieldma.com.