FOXBORO — The 30th annual Rodman Ride for Kids, which raises money for youth programs, is set to go virtual Saturday, Sept. 26, with another twist.
“After this trying year, the need is larger than ever to help the children of Massachusetts, and with the virtual ride format, participants are able to get their miles in any way they want,” organizers say.
Participants are raising money through unique avenues such as running, walking, rollerblading, hiking, tennis, yoga, creative ventures such as painting and other activities that get them moving.
Usually, the event involves 25- and 50-mile cycling routes through Foxboro, and participants have that option to go through their neighborhoods.
“Rodman for Kids is excited for the opportunity that this new ride format brings to reach more people and potentially make an even bigger impact on youth-focused organizations,” organizers add.
Funds will go, among other places, to Foxboro’s Marilyn Rodman Theatre for Kids program that provides access to the arts to children.
For more information, visit www.rodmanforkids.org.
