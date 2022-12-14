NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police now have flotation devices in their cruisers to help save people from drowning.
The North Attleboro-Plainville Rotary Club last week donated 15 “Manny Tubes” to the police department.
The devices are named after Worcester Police Office Manny Familia, who drowned while attempting to rescue a 14-year-old boy in a pond in June 2021. The boy also died.
In a statement, the police department said officers are “grateful for the generosity" of the club and will proudly use the lifesaving devices named in honor of Familia.