The North Attleboro-Plainville Rotary Club donated "Manny Tubes" to police officers at the police station. From left to right: Detective  Sgt. Ryan Mooney, Officer Craig Jones, Irene Steele and Dawn Dacosta of the rotary club, Capt Jason Roy and rotary club members Koury Signoriello, Amanda Issler and Max Dittleman.

 NORTH ATTLEBORO POLICE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police now have flotation devices in their cruisers to help save people from drowning.

The North Attleboro-Plainville Rotary Club last week donated 15 “Manny Tubes” to the police department.

The devices are named after Worcester Police Office Manny Familia, who drowned while attempting to rescue a 14-year-old boy in a pond in June 2021. The boy also died.

In a statement, the police department said officers are “grateful for the generosity" of the club and will proudly use the lifesaving devices named in honor of Familia.

