The Judge Rotenberg Education Center, which has several homes for special needs individuals in the area, is earmarked to receive $1.76 million in federal virus funding.
The center, headquartered in Canton where its school is located, uses behavioral treatments and educational services to work with children and adults with severe developmental disabilities and emotional or behavioral disorders.
JRC has homes in Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield, Rehoboth and Easton in this area among its approximately 40 residences.
JRC, which dates back to 1971, is approved by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education but has fallen under much controversy over the years for its use of shock therapy administered to individuals with severe behavioral issues.
The $1.76 million is part of $16.1 million announced by the governor's administration this week for financial relief for 32 special education residential school providers to support costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the virus crisis, special education residential schools have remained open to support their students with unique challenges. The schools incurred unanticipated costs related to the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), infection control measures, increased staffing costs and enhanced cleaning protocols.
The funding is in addition to $3 million in funding the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) provided in April to support the residential education school system.
"Together, this $19 million acknowledges the efforts of these schools to remain open on a 24/7 basis throughout the pandemic and the measures they implemented to keep their doors open and their youth and staff safe," the governor's administration said.
Earlier in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services allocated $139 million in additional funding for residential and congregate care services providers.
"Due to the structure of the special education residential schools, they were not eligible for this earlier rate increase, but today’s announcement will bring them in line with the previous rate increases provided to other residential and congregate care providers," the governor's administration said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.