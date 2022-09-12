The Joe Andruzzi Foundation is marking the first anniversary of its Food Security Assistance program.
The nonprofit started by former New England Patriot and NFL offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi and his wife Jen aims to help less-fortunate cancer patients and their families.
The Andruzzis developed the idea after Joe was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Burkitt’s lymphoma in 2007. While it ended his football career, Joe would go on to beat the disease and remains cancer-free today.
A passion developed out of his battle, though: helping others afflicted with the disease meet their day-to-day needs -- something the North Attleboro-based foundation has been doing since 2008.
The Food Security Assistance program started during the pandemic after a pilot program with Stop & Shop confirmed the organization’s long-suspected need that patients needed help meeting food expenses, especially when their situations were exacerbated by shutdowns and rising prices.
"We try to distinguish ourselves as a nonprofit by removing financial barriers in the area of everyday expenses, allowing patients to put what resources they do have towards a lifesaving treatment or prescribed medications they need as part of their cancer diagnosis,” Denise Mowles, a program coordinator for the organization, said. “Having access to fruits and vegetables, or being able to purchase your favorite comfort food, is something many people take for granted, but for those undergoing cancer treatment and feeling financial strain, food is often one of the first household items patients forgo."
Mowles said that as part of the food assistance program, the foundation sends grocery store gift cards directly to the patient that can be redeemed at Stop & Shop Supermarkets, Shaw’s, Big Y, Hannaford and Market Basket. A household of one receives $150, a household of two to four people receives $250, and a household of five or more people receives $300.
"Many times, this is in addition to financial assistance for other household expenses," Mowles said.
So far in 2022, according to Mowles, JAF’s Food Security Assistance program has served 143 patients per month on average, and it is on track to serve more than 1,700 patients by the end of the year.
The foundation partners with oncology social workers at New England treatment facilities who identify patients experiencing financial distress due to cancer treatment and complete an application on their behalf.
"If a patient reaches out to JAF directly, we assist them in contacting a social worker who can not only assist them with JAF resources but other avenues of support as well," Mowles said.
She said the foundation assists cancer patients of any age, with any type of cancer, in active treatment throughout New England, and has seen a tremendous response from patients for the financial awards for household expenses such as utilities, rent/mortgage or insurance.
"Oftentimes, patients aren’t anticipating support for a utility bill and for food,” Mowles said. “You can almost hear the relief in their voice or through an email when they express their thanks.”
Jen Andruzzi, president and CEO, said the foundation’s short-term goal is to keep the program funded through the end of this year.
"The pandemic and the sharp rise in cancer diagnoses (delayed by the pandemic), resulted in JAF’s food support budget being greatly depleted,” she said. “Our social workers and patient navigators in hospitals around New England have informed us that the need for food security assistance shows no signs of stopping between ongoing COVID-19 concerns and with the current state of the economy.”
Andruzzi said for the long-term, JAF strives to be a strong resource for cancer patients and their families, and its partner healthcare and treatment centers.
"We aim to be a one-stop resource for cancer patients facing financial toxicity, so they can complete their treatment and work towards positive outcomes,” she said. “Essentially, JAF wants to ensure that cancer patients don’t let financial barriers deny them access to the care and treatment that can potentially save their lives."
Mowles said: "The pandemic wasn’t easy for anyone, especially cancer patients, and JAF was able to offer a bit of hope during a time of great uncertainty and fear."