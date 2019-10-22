ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Corps of The Salvation Army has launched a pilot program at the Willett Elementary School that distributes backpacks filled with canned goods and other prepared foods to families of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
The program is dubbed "Backpack 68" because there are 68 hours between the close of school Friday and the opening of class Monday.
On Friday, Oct. 18, The Salvation Army celebrated the launch of the program with help from Mayor Paul Heroux, who presented the latest batch of backpacks for distribution.
According to Principal Jeffrey Cateon, half of the students Willett Elementary receive a free or reduced school lunch.
“Friday is their favorite day of the week because they get to bring a backpack full of food home for the weekend thanks to The Salvation Army,” he said.
The Salvation Army’s Attleboro Corps has received a three-year grant from The Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters to support the pilot program, said Major Irene Norman of the local corps.
The grant is fully funded for the first year, 75 percent for the second and 50 percent for the last year of the program.
“The goal of our local corps is to eventually expand Backpack 68 to benefit even more children and families in our Attleboro community since food insecurity is a growing issue,” Norman said. “To do this, we are trying to engage partners in the form of public-minded individuals and groups who can help by donating to the program.”
The Attleboro Corps Salvation Army community center is located at 5 Mechanic St. and delivers social and spiritual services including weekly worship, food assistance, a music program, and a court diversion program for troubled youth.
