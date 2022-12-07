ATTLEBORO — The local Home Instead Senior Care is sponsoring its annual Be a Santa to a Senior campaign to support seniors who may feel isolated or lonely during the holiday season.
A holiday tree, decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts, is available to shoppers through Thursday, Dec. 15 at the agency office at 555 Pleasant St.
Typically, the gifts fulfilled through the program are not luxury items but more likely necessities such as blankets, toiletries, slippers, stationary and postage stamps. They don’t have to be wrapped.
“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Debbie Nichols, owner of the Attleboro Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”
This is the program’s 17th year, and last year, more than 500 older adults in Northern Bristol County received gifts thanks to the community’s generous support.
More info: BeaSantatoaSenior.com or 508-222-0800.