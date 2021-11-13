The Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the one year anniversary of Santoro Financial Planning Group in Plainville with a ribbon cutting ceremony that had been delayed by the pandemic. “It’s difficult enough to start a business, but to open a business during the pandemic — they should be celebrated by all,” said Kara Griffin, the chamber’s executive director. Celebrating with Santoro in this photo are Tri-Town Chamber members and guests. Front row from left: Kim Shulman, Troy Salvatore, Katie Dustin, Rebecca Marshall-Howarth, Darby Savasta, Joseph Santoro, David Santoro, Diane Santoro, Linda Bates, Adrienne Santoro, Barbara Kitlinski, James Taylor, Marietta Courtney, Anne Langton, Marcia Szymanski and Kara Griffin. Back row from left: Bill Bates, Lori Rudd, Michele Bates, Stephanie Comeau, John Bates, Brian Quinn, Peter Clark and Katerina Gjyli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.