NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The car-truck scales at the town's Mt. Hope Street recycling center are going to be replaced.
The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and last through Dec. 17.
The town's solid waste department website said that because of that, the center "will be unable to weigh vehicles in or out and therefore cannot accept items that normally go over the scale during this time period, for example, couches, non-town bagged trash, wood, metal, etc."
However, the center will otherwise remain open on its regular days and times to accept Freon-bearing appliances, white goods, propane tanks, electronics, TVs, tires, mattresses/box springs, light bulbs, town bagged trash and recycling. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will update the message if dates change," the site announced.
The recycling center is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Friday and Saturday.
Access to the center is limited to residential customers who participate in the curbside trash and recycling program and who have paid their annual fee in full.
