PLAINVILLE — Residents have been receiving bogus phone calls saying they owe the town money.
The town never makes such calls, officials say.
The calls may appear with the correct number on caller IDs as the scammers use spoofing software to disguise the numbers they are really calling from.
“If you receive one of these calls, the best thing to do is just hang up,” police said. “Never give them any personal information, especially Social Security or account numbers.”
Residents are reminded they can also call town hall at 508-695-3010 to verify any information.
