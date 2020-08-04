ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High School football team is conducting its fourth annual collection drive to gather school supplies for needy students.
William Runey, who started the drive as a freshman, will be a senior and a team captain this year and said, “While we don’t know exactly what school looks like in September, students will still need supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, binders, etc.”
Runey is once again asking that people buy some extra supplies when they are doing back-to-school shopping and drop them off at Attleboro High School from Aug. 10 to Sept. 30, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
William’s father, Bill Runey, is the principal at Attleboro High.
“We have helped so many people in three years. Before I pass this along to a younger teammate, I want this year to be the best yet,” the younger Runey said in an email.
Talking about the program for a story in The Sun Chronicle last year, Runey said he noticed there were certain classmates who didn’t have much in the way of supplies. “I saw someone has to make a change and it might as well be me,” he said.
Runey and his teammates on the football team will collect the donations and give them to State Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who has a school supply drive of her own.
Poirier gives the supplies she collects to foster children.
People interested may contact the high school at 508-222-5150. Runey’s email is WilliamRuney@AttleboroPS.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.