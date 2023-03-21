“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for April.
April 2: “Education for The Deaf and Hard of Hearing” with Heidi Reed, Massachusetts Commissioner for Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
April 9: “Admissions and Financial Aid in Community College” with Robert Geddes, senior admissions counselor, and Holly Raposo, financia' aid, Bristol Community College.
April 16: “Teachers Unions in A Changing World” with Lawrence Purtill, president of National Education Association of Rhode Island (NEARI).
April 23: “International Exchange Programs” with Roopa Rawjee, director, International Services for Exchange Students and Scholars, responsible officer (RO), Bridgewater State University.
April 30: “Boys of Few Words” with Adam Cox, psychologist, author
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.