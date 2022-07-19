“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for July.
Aug. 7: “Teachers Unions and Education Reform” with Barbara Madeloni, former president of Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA).
Aug. 14: “Project Based Learning” with William Oehlkers, author, consultant, adjunct professor and Cindy DiDonato, adjunct professor, Providence College.
Aug. 21: “Physical Education and Sports” with Robert Baker, author, researcher, professor, George Mason University.
Aug. 28: “International Education” with Beverly Shaklee, author, researcher, professor, George Mason University.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m., Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.