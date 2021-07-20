“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for August:
Aug.1: BULLYING AND VIOLENT BEHAVIOR with Elizabeth Englander, director of the Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center (MARC), professor, Bridgewater State University
Aug. 8: AUTHENTIC EARLY CHILDHOOD PRACTICES with Gregory Nelson, author, professor, Bridgewater State University, president of Massachusetts Association of Early Childhood Teacher Educators
Aug. 15: PROJECT BASED LEARNING with William Oehlkers, author, consultant, adjunct professor and Cindy DiDonato, adjunct professor, Providence College
Aug. 22: ARE MIDDLE SCHOOLS NECESSARY with Bob Spear, executive director of New England League of Middle Schools (NELMS)
Aug. 29: FATAL FLAWS OF TOUGHER STANDARDS with Alfie, Kohn, author, lecturer
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.”
Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
