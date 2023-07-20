“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for August.
Aug. 6: “Authentic Early Childhood Practices” with Gregory Nelson, author, professor, Bridgewater State University, president of Massachusetts Association of Early Childhood Teacher-Educators
Aug. 13: “Higher Education and Global Partnerships” with Dana Mohler-Faria, president, Bridgewater State University
Aug. 20: “The Arts in Education: with Timothy Sullivan, former vice-president, Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA)
Aug. 27: “Project Based Learning” with William Oehlkers, consultant, adjunct professor, and Cynthia DiDonato, adjunct professor, Providence College
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.