“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for December.
Dec. 4: "Education For The Deaf and Hard of Hearing" with Massachusetts Commissioner for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Heidi Reed.
Dec. 11: "Change and Challenges in K-12 Education" with Lisa Battaglino, dean, College of Education and Allied Studies, Bridgewater State University
De. 18: "The Arts In Education" with Timothy Sullivan, past vice president, Massachusetts Teachers Association
De. 25: "Teachers Unions in a Changing World" with Larry Purtill, president, National Education Association of Rhode Island
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.