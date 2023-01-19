“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for February.
Feb. 5: “Teachers Unions in A Changing World” with Larry Purtill, president, National Education Association of Rhode Island (NEARI).
Feb. 12: “Teachers, Testing and Federal Law” with Lisa Battaglino, dean of College of Education and Allied Studies, Bridgewater State University.
Feb. 19: “The Community College” with John Sbrega, former president, Bristol Community College.
Feb. 26: “Overcoming Stress” with Robert Brooks, psychologist, author, lecturer.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.