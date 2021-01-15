“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for February:
Feb. 7: TEACHERS UNIONS AND EDUCATION REFORM with Barbara Madeloni, president of Massachusetts Teachers Association
Feb. 14: STEM EDUCATION with former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy lll
Feb. 21: DIGITAL EDUCATION IN HIGHER EDUCATION with Edmund Cabellon, Bridgewater State University
Feb. 28: HIGHER EDUCATION: ACCESS, AFFORDABILITY, ACCOUNTABILITY with Nancy Carriuolo, president, Rhode Island College
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.” Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
