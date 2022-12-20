“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for January.
Jan. 1: “Education in the Juvenile Justice System” with Commissioner Peter Forbes, Massachusetts Youth Services.
Jan. 8: “Higher Education in Changing Times” with Dr. Frederick Clark, President, Bridgewater State University.
Jan. 15: “Dual Language Education” with Robert Prignano & Kimberly Gibeau, teachers at Leviton Public Dual Language Elementary School, Providence, Rhode Island.
Jan. 22: “Fatal Flaws of Tougher Standards” with Alfie Kohn, author, lecturer.
Jan. 29: “Teaching Reading to English Language Learners” with Nancy Cloud, professor, Rhode Island College, Member National Advisory Group, Center of Applied Linguistics.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.