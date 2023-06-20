“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for July.
July 2: “Teachers Unions and Education Reform” with Barbara Madeloni, president of Massachusetts Teacher Association (MTA)
July 9: “Environmental and Maritime Education” with Attorney Frank Beale, professor, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, professor, College of the Holy Cross
July 16: “Technology in Education” with Tom Thibodeau, assistant provost and director of The Center for Distributed Learning at New England Institute of Technology, board member at Ocean State Higher Education Advancement Network (OSHEAN)
July 23: “Bullying and Violent Behavior” with Elizabeth Englander, director of Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center (MARRC), professor, Bridgewater State University
July 30: “Teaching Reading to English Language Learners” with Nancy Cloud, professor, Rhode Island College, member of National Advisory Group, Center of Applied Linguistics
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.