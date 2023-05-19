“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for June.
June 4: "Youth Suicide" with Darcy Lee, director, The Samaritans of Fall River and New Bedford.
June 11: "Is Public Education Broken?" with Merrie Najimi, president, Massachusetts Teachers Association.
June 18: "Importance of STEM Education" with former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III.
June 25: "Teaching Nonviolence" with Ajay Benton, victims' service advocate, Abraham Henderson, director, AmeriCorps, Institute for Study & Practice of Nonviolence.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.