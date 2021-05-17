“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for June:
June 6: HIGHER EDUCATION: PRESSURES, PROFESSORS, & PROMISES with Barry Maloney, president, Worcester State University, MA
June 13: DUAL LANGUAGE EDUCATION with Robert Prignano and Kimberly Gibeau, educators, Leviton Public Elementary School, Providence, RI
June 20: TEACHERS, TESTING AND FEDERAL LAW with Lisa Battaglino, dean, College of Education and Allied Studies, Bridgewater State University
June 27: CHALLENGES TO HIGHER EDUCATION with Fred Clark, president, Bridgewater State University
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.”
Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
