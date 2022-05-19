“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for June.
June 5: “Project Based Learning” with William Oehlkers, consultant, adjunct professor, and Cynthia DiDonato, adjunct professor, Providence College.
June 12: “Neuroscience and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) in Gifted Children” with Layne Kalbfleisch, researcher, author, professor at George Mason University and assistant professor at George Washington University.
June 19: “The Superintendent/Leadership in Schools” with William Holland, author, former R.I. superintendent and commissioner of higher education, professor emeritus, Rhode Island College.
June 26: “Raising Resilient Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder” with Robert Brooks, author, clinical psychologist, former director of psychology, McLean Hospital.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m., Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.