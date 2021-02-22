“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for March:
March 7: PREVENTING YOUTH SUICIDE with Darcy Lee, director, THE SAMARITANS of Fall River and New Bedford
March 14: APPROPRIATE AND EFFECTIVE EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION with Gregory Nelson, professor, Bridgewater State University, president of MA Association of Early Childhood Teacher-Educators
March 21: PROJECT-BASED LEARNING with William Oehlkers and Cindy DiDonato, adjunct professors, Providence College
March 28: EDUCATION FOR THE DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING with MA Commissioner Heidi Reed
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.” Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
