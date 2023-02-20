“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for March.
March 5: "Reading First" with. Nancy Witherell, coordinator of Massachusetts Literacy Association, past president of Massachusetts Reading Association.
March 12: "Project Based Learning" with William Oehlkers, author, consultant, adjunct professor and Cindy DiDonato, adjunct professor, Providence College.
March 19: "High Education: Access, Affordability and Accountability" with Nancy Carriuolo, president, Rhode Island College.
March 26: "Early Childhood Literacy" with M. Susan Burns, author, researcher, professor, George Mason University.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.